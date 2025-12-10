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UHS selection list for admission to MBBS

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday released the first selection list for admission to MBBS in Punjab’s public sector medical colleges, with the closing merit standing at 93.6273 per cent. Last year, the closing merit was 94.3621pc.

King Edward Medical College topped the open merit list at 94.9167pc, followed by Allama Iqbal Medical College at 94.4955, the Services Institute of Medical Sciences at 94.2727 and Nishtar Medical College, Multan, at 94.1955pc.

The merit at Ameeruddin Medical College stood at 94.0788pc, Rawalpindi Medical College at 93.997, Fatima Jinnah Medical College at 93.8697, Punjab Medical College Faisalabad at 93.8652 and Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, at 93.8111.

Gujranwala Medical College closed at 93.7879pc, Sahiwal Medical College at 93.7636, Khwaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot, at 93.7364, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, at 93.7091 and Sargodha Medical College at 93.6899.

Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College recorded 93.6596, Shaikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan, 93.6394, while Narowal Medical College was last on the list with 93.6273.

Candidates can view the selection list on the UHS website, while fee challans are available on the admission portal.

The annual fee for public medical colleges is about Rs18,000. After depositing the fee, students must submit written joining at their respective colleges, and only those who pay the fee and join will be considered admitted. The deadline for fee submission and joining is Dec 12.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has directed all public medical colleges to set up facilitation desks for applicants.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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