People’s right to vote taken away in Feb 8 polls: Qaiser

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and secretary general of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) Asad Qaiser has announced that Feb 8 will be observed as a “Black Day” under the TTAP platform, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Asad Qaiser said that the fundamental and constitutional right of the people to vote was taken away on Feb 8, 2024, terming it a serious attack on democracy and an attempt to weaken democratic order in the country.

The PTI leaders said the public must now decide whether they want to elect their representatives through the ballot or allow decisions about their future to be made by those “sitting in offices”.

He warned that failure to protect the right to vote would result in the public losing its voice at all levels.

Says govt policies contrary to public welfare

Criticising the present assembly, Asad Qaiser said it had failed to introduce even a single piece of legislation that served public interest or provided tangible relief to citizens.

The PTI heavyweight said inflation, unemployment and insecurity were on the rise, while government policies were contrary to public welfare, primarily benefitting the privileged class.

Referring to the election results, he claimed that PTI secured 180 seats on Feb 8, whereas the party led by Nawaz Sharif won only 17 seats. Despite this, he argued that it was installed to manage the country’s affairs.

Asad Qaiser appealed to the public to come out in large numbers on Feb 8 to safeguard their right to vote. He also called on the transporters’ community to fully participate in the strike and urged traders to observe a shutter-down strike.

He said the people of Pakistan must send a clear message to the world on Feb 8 that they would not compromise on their constitutional and democratic rights, adding that choosing one’s leadership was a fundamental right.

When contacted, he said that PTI was forced to announce the protest as the PTI had exhausted all other options and the incumbent federal government was responsible for the entire mess.

“We are peaceful people and always held protest in the limits of the country’s Constitution and the upcoming protest would also be peaceful,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025