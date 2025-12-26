Scores booked for renting out houses, shops to Afghans in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Thursday booked scores of locals for renting out their houses, shops and properties to Afghan nationals in Ichrian and its suburban areas.

A joint team comprising officials of district administration, police and revenue department visited Ichrian on Sunday and sealed dozens of shops being run by Afghan nationals. The team was headed by Baffa-Pakhal Assistant Commissioner Faraz Qureshi.

Officials booked people for renting out their shops, houses and agricultural land to Afghan nationals in violation of government’s orders.

Later in the day, officials visited Ichrian camp, which had been de-notified by federal government, and held a jirga with Afghan nationals, who were still residing there despite expulsion orders.

Officials tell inhabitants of Ichrian refugee camp to leave without delay

The assistant commissioner warned Afghan nationals of strict legal action if they failed to leave Pakistan. “Your stay here is now illegal. The administration cannot allow you to remain any longer. You should pack up without delay and move to Afghanistan,” he told them.

He said that federal government had de-notified all four Afghan camps in the district and three of them had already been completely evacuated.

Meanwhile, Hazara Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Shah directed all district administrations to ensure deportation of Afghan nationals.

“You should take measures under the ambit of law to ensure the repatriation of Afghan nationals to their country and submit daily progress reports in this regard,” said a press release issued by the commissioner’s office.

CADET COLLEGE PRINCIPAL: Kim Seungsu, a South Korean national and former principal of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi, has left Pakistan for his native country after the Board of Governors of the college upheld the cancellation of his appointment over allegations that he visited Taiwan in violation of federal government’s policy.

According to official sources, the termination orders were initially issued by the acting chief commissioner, Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA), Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, on December 18 this year. Although the orders were later suspended by a local court, the BoB of the college endorsed and maintained the decision to terminate his appointment.

Following the board’s decision, Mr Seungsu left Pakistan for South Korea on Wednesday night. Sources said that he was appointed by the former chief commissioner, Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, who was terminated by the President of Pakistan on August 31, 2025, and later arrested by FIA for alleged corruption.

The acting chief commissioner also appointed Qazi Taimur, the vice-principal as acting principal of the college after Mr Seungsu.

According to official correspondence on September 12, 2025, the copy of which was obtained by this scribe, between ministry of foreign affairs and Pakistan Scouts Association, the latter had sought permission to send a delegation to Taiwan to attend Asia-Pacific Region’s Scouts Conference.

However, the request was declined by an officer on September 15, 2025, citing Pakistan’s policy in line with Sino-Pak friendship framework, under which government officials were barred from visiting Taiwan

Despite the refusal, Mr Seungsu allegedly visited Taiwan along with the bursar of the college on October 8, 2025 and returned on October 17. It is alleged that an amount of Rs2.3 million was spent on the visit by the college.

Sources said that the acting chief commissioner also ordered an inquiry into appointment of Mr Seungsu.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025