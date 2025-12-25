Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza conflict

BETHLEHEM: Scouts marched under a clear blue sky in Bethlehem on Wednesday, as the Palestinian city emerged from the shadow of the conflict in Gaza to celebrate its first festive Christmas in more than two years.

Throughout the Gaza conflict that began with Hamas’s raid on Israel in October 2023, a sombre tone marked Chistmases in Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

But on Wednesday, celebrations were in full swing again in the occupied West Bank city, as a fragile truce held in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people face the winter living in makeshift tents.

In the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV was due to deliver his first Christmas Mass at 2030 GMT at Saint Peter’s Basilica, after he called for “24 hours of peace in the whole world”.

The US pontiff was elected by fellow cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis.

He has a more discreet and conciliatory style than his charismatic predecessor, but Leo has followed in Francis’s footsteps on key issues like immigration and social justice.

‘Full of joy’

In Bethlehem, the sound of drums and bagpipes playing renditions of popular Christmas carols filled the air, as Christians, young and old ,made their way down to the city’s central Manger Square.

“Today is full of joy because we haven’t been able to celebrate because of the war,” said Milagros Anstas, 17, dressed in the yellow and blue uniforms of Bethlehem’s Salesian scout group. Hundreds of people took part in the parade down Bethlehem’s narrow Star Street.

A dense crowd massed in Manger Square, while a handful of spectators peered from the balconies of the municipality building to get a view of the festivities below.

A towering Christmas tree covered with red and gold baubles sparkled next to the Church of the Nativity. The basilica dates back to the fourth Century and was built on top of a grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2000 years ago.

Scout member Katiab Amaya, 18, said the renewed festivities were an important symbol of the Christian community’s presence in the region.

“It gives us hope that there are still Christians here celebrating and we are still keeping the traditions,” she said.

Bethlehem’s municipality chose to tone down Christmas festivities while conflict raged in Gaza — a Palestinian coastal territory geographically separated from the West Bank by Israel.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began in October, has halted full-scale conflict in Gaza, but many are still facing a life of misery after losing their homes and loved ones.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025