E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Girl who set herself ablaze in Kasur after acquittal of ‘rapist’ dies in hospital

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KASUR: The 16-year-old rape victim who attempted self-immolation after a court acquitted the accused rapist, a cop, succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday.

According to details, an additional sessions court on Dec 5 acquitted the accused police constable along with his three female relatives, after a three-year trial, when the DNA samples obtained from the victim girl’s child, born as a result of rape, did not match the DNA of the accused.

On the day of the verdict, the victim while returning home decided to end her life and set herself ablaze after sprinkling petrol on her body. She was rushed to the DHQ Hospital and was later referred to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore owing to her critical condition.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took notice of the incident and ordered the Kasur Police to look into the matter.

DPO Essa Khan constituted a special team for the purpose and the team took samples from five accused of the same village during the course of the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the DNA of the deceased child matched the paternal uncle of the victim and he was subsequently arrested.The police also claimed that the acquitted cop had been abusing the minor and her accused uncle also took advantage of the situation, harassed her and started abusing the girl regularly.

Police in a press conference also said that the complainant was going to challenge the court verdict that had set the accused cop free. However, the victim died on Wednesday due to her burn injuries.

SP Investigations Ziaul Haq could not be contacted for comments.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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