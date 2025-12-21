Police confirm rape after body of missing child found in Punjab village

KASUR: Raja Jang Police on Saturday recovered the body of a five-year-old boy who went missing five days ago in village Khushal Singh.

Police claimed that the initial medical report had confirmed rape with the minor before he was strangled to death.

Police also claimed that some arrests had been made from the village in the case.

Police said that it recovered the body of H from a heap of husk in his neighbours house after it was discovered by children who were playing there. Police said that the unidentified accused had hid the body there after killing the child.

The five-year old went missing on Monday when he went to play outside his house but did not return.

Police had lodged a kidnapping case against unidentified accused and shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the police, PFSA had collected samples and other ocular evidence to trace the culprit and investigations were underway.

In another blind murder case in Kasur, police claimed to have recovered the body of a 26 years old woman from a dry canal near Dhing Shah in the limits of Khudian Police station.

According to the police, 26 years old Kainat Bibi of Khudian, a widow and mother of two, contracted marriage with a factory worker Zeeshan of Dhing Shah area of her free will.

Later, Zeeshan contracted a second marriage on his parents wish and Kainat left his house in August and started living with her married sister Mehwish in Khudian.

Police said that on Dec 9, Kainat went out of the house to buy some groceries from a nearby market but did not return. Khudian Police lodged a kidnapping case against unidentified accused on the complaint of Salma Bibi, the mother of the victim.

During the course of the investigation, police suspected Zeshan and had arrested him. Police alleged that the accused strangled Kainat after contracting the second marriage just a few months after the first marriage.

Police claimed to have recovered her body on the identification of the accused and shifted it to DHQ Hospital and were looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025