Afridi tells Insaf Students Federation workers to prepare for street protests

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Tuesday said street movement’s success depended on strong organisational structure, and asked the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) to fully establish and activate the student wing of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in universities and colleges.

Addressing ISF office-bearers and workers at the Chief Minister’s House, he said that the party’s real strength lied at the grassroots level, and organisational preparedness must be completed at the ward, union council, and district levels.

“The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful protest and this right will be exercised for securing true freedom,” the chief minister said in a statement issued from his office.

Mr Afridi claimed that anti-state and corrupt political forces, in their quest for power, had harmed state institutions, democracy, and the judicial system, thereby promoting a flawed political culture and politics of chaos in the country.

Wants PTI’s student wing activated in universities and colleges

He stated that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its affiliated organisations had always pursued their political struggle within the Constitutional and legal framework, which, he said, remained the defining feature of the party’s politics, adding that preparations for a street movement had begun in line with the directives PTI incarcerated founder Imran Khan. He said the street movement required careful planning, organisation and discipline.

Urging students to focus on organisation and political awareness rather than emotions, Mr Afridi clarified that the struggle for ‘true freedom’ was a serious, sustained and methodical process that required readiness at every level.

The chief minister said while sit-ins, protests, and rallies had taken place in the past, the record of the ISF proved that there had never been violence, misconduct, or any unconstitutional action from this platform. He warned that some elements continued efforts to mislead the youth, create discord among them, and divert them from their true objective.

“Young people must remain vigilant against negative propaganda and keep their struggle focused and clear,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Earlier, the chief minister also met a delegation comprising members from Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF).

They discussed the current capacity of beds in government hospitals, available medical facilities, human resources, provision of modern equipment, and future needs in view of the growing population.

The delegation welcomed the chief minister’s commitment to establishing a modern medical complex with a capacity of 5,000 beds, stating such projects would lead to lasting improvements in the provincial health system.

Mr Afridi made it clear that ensuring access to quality medical treatment at the local level was the government’s top priority so as to reduce the burden on major hospitals and ensure timely treatment for patients. He directed the relevant authorities to convene review meetings for rehabilitation, upgradation, and improvement of service standards at district headquarter hospitals.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025