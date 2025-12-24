E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Military top brass says no malicious interest, political or otherwise, will be tolerated

News Desk Published
Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs the 273rd Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 24. — Screengrab via YouTube/ISPR
Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs the 273rd Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 24. — Screengrab via YouTube/ISPR
Senior military officials attend the 273rd Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 24. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Senior military officials attend the 273rd Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 24. — Photo courtesy ISPR
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The military’s top brass on Wednesday vowed that no malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity would be tolerated, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

These remarks were made at the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, which was convened at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi and chaired by Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“The forum categorically rejected the nexus between terrorism, crime, and vested political interests,” the ISPR’s statement read.

“It resolved that no malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability would be tolerated, nor would anyone be allowed to create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.”

Paying tribute to security personnel martyred in counter-terrorism operations and civilians who “laid down their lives in recent terrorist incidents”, the forum noted that Pakistan’s gradual progress towards stability, greater opportunities and respect was the product of a joint effort by the government, the military and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The army high command also conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on evolving threats and operational preparedness.

“The participants reaffirmed that all terrorists under the tutelage of Indian sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be dealt with decisively and without exception,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the participants also appreciated the Balochistan Special Development Initiatives, which the ISPR said in the statement are “directed towards local empowerment and social engagements to address challenges of terrorism related to governance”.

“The participants noted the need for similar public-centric initiatives elsewhere, also in line with [the] National Action Plan, to ensure enduring peace and stability,” the statement read.

The ISPR further said that the forum reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmiri and Palestinian self-determination, additionally calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, uninterrupted humanitarian access and a clear path to Palestinian statehood.

“In his concluding remarks, the COAS and CDF directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovations and battlefield adaptability,” the statement read.

“He expressed full confidence in Pakistan Army’s capability to effectively counter [the] complete spectrum of threats, ranging from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric challenges, while steadfastly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

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Pakistan

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Patriotz
Dec 24, 2025 08:53pm
Tolerance is the essence of any society
Recommend 0
Matt
Dec 24, 2025 09:26pm
Stay united, stay strong.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 24, 2025 09:38pm
Why Dawn news photos are so blurry ? Get a better website person who knows how to compress photos better.
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Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 24, 2025 10:37pm
We stand with our brave military and proud and lucky to have this institution, look around at counties with weak militarys, all destroyed by their enemies. Please support them.
Recommend 0

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