E-Paper | July 10, 2026

4 children injured in quadcopter attack in KP’s Kurram

News Desk Published
A mortar shell is seen next to a destroyed military vehicle in the village of Nova Basan, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022.
A mortar shell is seen next to a destroyed military vehicle in the village of Nova Basan, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022.
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PESHAWAR: At least four children were injured in the Gondalabad area of Kurram district on Wednesday after a quadcopter attack, said official sources.

For months, militants in the region have used quadcopters to drop explosives on security forces and the current year has seen an increase in such attacks.

In today’s attack, a quadcopter released its explosive payload over a residential area. As a result, three boys and a girl sustained injuries, confirmed official sources.

The injured minors were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment.

Security sources condemned the attack, calling it “an act of violence against innocent civilians and children”.

“Such incidents reflect a deliberate targeting of non-combatants and have nothing to do with religion or humanitarian values,” they added.

An investigation into the incident is underway, while security in the area has been tightened following the attack.

Last week, two women and two teenagers were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Janikhel area of Bannu district. A week before the Bannu attack, another attack in the same area injured four people, including two children.

Earlier in the month, three boys were killed, and another was injured when a quadcopter crashed in a residential area of Mamand Khel in Bannu.

Also in December, at least seven people, including minors, were injured in a quadcopter attack carried out by terrorists on a playground in Lakki Marwat.

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