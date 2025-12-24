E-Paper | July 10, 2026

UAE President Al Nahyan to make first official visit to Pakistan on Dec 26: FO

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, in thsi photo from February 11. — /X/@PakPMO/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, in thsi photo from February 11. — /X/@PakPMO/File
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The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will arrive in Pakistan for an official visit on December 26 (Friday), according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO) issued on Wednesday.

This will be the second time the Emirati president will visit Pakistan this year, having met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Rahim Yar Khan in January. However, Friday’s trip, according to the FO, will be his first official visit as president.

According to the statement, President Al-Nahyan will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with PM Shehbaz and the pair will “exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest”.

“The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates,” the FO said.

The FO added that the visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations between both nations and their shared commitment to bolster collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, strengthened by historical connections and a large Pakistani expatriate community in the Emirates.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key source of remittances, with thousands of Pakistanis working in various sectors. Both countries collaborate on defence, energy, and investment projects, with the UAE frequently providing financial aid and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

In April this year, Pakistan and the UAE signed and exchanged multiple memoranda of understanding (MoU) to further strengthen bonds between the people of both nations.

Two of the MoUs were for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of a joint committee for consular affairs, according to the report.

The third MoU was signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

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Abdullah
Dec 24, 2025 05:57pm
He has probably come to discuss the number of troops deployment.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 24, 2025 08:06pm
MOUs are just for publicity without any real intentions. Unless an Agreement between the two parties are signed and worked on, MOUs are just dreams!
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 25, 2025 08:29am
We welcome king Nahyan his highness to the beautiful land of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

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