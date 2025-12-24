E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PSX extends losses in PIA-driven cautious trade

Muhammad Kashif Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed cautious trading on Tuesday, as investors remained alert ahead of the bidding process for the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The market extended its overnight volatility, closing in the red after sharp intraday fluctuations.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the session was choppy and range-bound, with rollover-week adjustments contributing to a cautious market sentiment. The benchmark KSE-100 index fluctuated between a high of 663 points and a low of 235 points, eventually closing at 171,073.73, down 130.45 points or 0.08 per cent.

Market activity was selective, with position reshuffling limiting any significant upward movement. Investors remained focused on the government’s move to offload a major liability — PIA — a development that is being closely monitored for its potential impact on both the broader fiscal landscape and market dynamics.

On the contribution front, Habib Bank, Kohat Cement, United Bank, PTCL, and Dolmen City REIT collectively added 324 points to the index, while Engro Holdings, Fauji Fertiliser, Systems Ltd, and Lucky Cement contributed a combined loss of 308 points, keeping the market in negative territory.

Market participation remained subdued, with the total volume dipping 5.02pc to 648 million shares and the total traded value falling 6.12pc to Rs28.23 billion.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, noted that the index closed nearly flat. He attributed the weak sentiment to the roll-over week, a period typically marked by uncertainty.

Sector-wise, weekly oil and gas reserve data showed a decline in production, with oil output falling 3.1pc week-on-week to 63,556 barrels per day, while gas production dropped 7.7pc to 2,692 mmcfd due to lower output from key fields.

Looking ahead, analysts expect subdued volumes and routine selling pressure to persist through the roll-over week, maintaining a cautious near-term market outlook.

The 170,000-point level is seen as a key support for sustaining the current bullish momentum; a break below this threshold could signal a fresh phase of consolidation.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe