Five suspected drug dealers killed in Lahore ‘CCD encounters’

LAHORE: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claims five more suspected drug traffickers in police custody were killed in firing by their own accomplices during two separate encounters here on Tuesday.

As per reports, four suspects were killed in Iqbal Town and one in Chuhng area.

A police official claimed that a team of the Lahore CCD was taking the suspects namely Ashiq, Azeem, Khurram and Aslam for the recovery of narcotics when some unidentified armed men attacked the police and opened indiscriminate firing in an attempt to free their accomplices.

The CCD officials returned the fire which led to an encounter, he said adding that as the guns went silent they found the four suspected drug dealers killed in firing by their own accomplices.The police shifted the bodies of the killed suspects to the city morgue for autopsy and lodged a case against the unidentified attackers.

About the other incident that took place in Chuhng area, he said some unidentified armed men opened fire on CCD police when they were taking a suspected drug trafficker, Javed, for the recovery of the narcotics. The police also fired shots in defence which led to a shoot-out. Suspect Javed suffered bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices and died instantly.

The CCD police registered a case against the armed attackers who had managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police claim to have arrested 30 drug dealers during the last 24 hours and lodged cases against them during an ongoing crackdown.

A police spokesperson said the Punjab Police recovered 39 kilograms of charas, nine kilograms of heroin, and one kilogram ice from the possession of these drug dealers.

During the ongoing crackdown, he said, a total of 1,444 drug dealers had been arrested and 1,771 cases registered across the province in the last three months.

Similarly, a total of 2,142kg charas, 62kg ice, 266kg heroin, and 25kg opium were recovered from the possession of drug dealers, while 13 were sent to justice.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed the police to intensify the crackdown on major drug dealers and smugglers.

He directed that all individuals involved in the narcotics supply chain should be brought to justice and awarded strict punishments.

The IG issued instructions that actions against the elements involved in drug peddling in and around educational institutions and hostels should be taken to task with a prime purpose of protecting the youngsters from this menace.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025