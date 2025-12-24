Treasury members wary of Suthra Punjab Authority

LAHORE: The Treasury members expressed their reservations about the Suthra Punjab Authority during a discussion on the bill concerning the entity in the Punjab Assembly’s standing committee here on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Local Government Committee was held at the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool to deliberate on the Suthra Punjab Authority Bill, 2025.

Officials from the Law and Local Government Department as well as the Assembly Secretariat attended the sitting that reviewed the bill clause by clause and proposed amendments in line with legal requirements.

The bill seeks to establish a centralised authority to improve solid waste management, sanitation and environmental hygiene across Punjab by modernising waste collection, recycling and disposal systems in urban and rural areas.

Lawmakers acknowledged potential benefits, including cleaner cities, improved public health, environmental protection, job creation, and promotion of sustainable waste management practices.

PA lauds army chief for self-accountability

However, the committee members raised concerns that the excessive centralisation could weaken the role of local governments, create overlap with existing departments, burden the provincial exchequer and pose implementation challenges, particularly in the rural areas.

Chairperson Pir Ashraf Rasool expressed displeasure at the absence of the local government secretary and remarked that it reflected a lack of seriousness by the department regarding the proposed legislation.

RESOLUTION: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his bold and principled leadership and introducing self-accountability in his institution.

The resolution was tabled by treasury MPA Ahmad Shahryar, stating that Gen Asim Munir has strengthened self-accountability, the rule of law and transparency within national institutions through courageous leadership.

It noted that under his command, the armed forces have demonstrated that institutional credibility, supremacy of the Constitution and national interest take precedence over everything else.

The resolution also lauded the Pakistan Army’s Field General Court Martial verdict, sentencing retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of abuse of authority and other allegations.

The assembly reaffirmed that no individual, regardless of rank or position, is above the law, emphasising that this principle is fundamental to state stability and public trust in institutions.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025