Neres double as Napoli outclass Bologna to lift Italian Super Cup

RIYADH: Napoli lifted the Italian Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Bologna in Riyadh on Monday, David Neres netting both goals to earn the reigning Serie A champions a deserved victory over the toothless Coppa Italia winners in the final in Jeddah.

Brazilian winger Neres ope­ned the scoring with a stunning strike from distance six minutes before the break and found the net again in the 57th minute when Bologna were caught trying to play out of defence.

“We came here as champions of Italy, we wanted this trophy and we showed it with a great performance,” Napoli forward Matteo Politano told Mediaset. “We could have scored a few more goals but we are happy with the victory.”

Napoli, who beat holders AC Milan 2-0 in Thursday’s semi-final, won their third Super Cup and first since 2014 while Bologna, who overcame Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday, failed at their first attempt to win the trophy.

“The lads deserve congratulations,” Napoli coach Antonio Conte told Sport Mediaset. “They showed how much they wanted this trophy for the fans, and we’ll also have a great Christmas celebration now with a new trophy in the cabinet.”

Eljif Elmas had an early opportunity for Napoli but dragged his shot wide from just outside the six-yard area. Bologna keeper Federico Ravaglia parried away a Scott McTominaycrossshot as Napoli continued to pile on the pressure while Bologna struggled to create any chances.

Leonardo Spinazzola was next to try for Napoli. Ravaglia got a hand to his chipped effort allowing Lewis Ferguson back to clear the danger, but the opening goal was worth waiting for.

Neres collected a throw-in before drifting inside where the Bologna defence stood off, leaving him all the time in the world to line up his shot from outside the area and he whipped a curling strike into the top corner.

Ravaglia was in action shortly after halftime, denying Rasmus Hojlund and tipping over Amir Rrahmani’s header from the resulting corner before Neres netted his second goal.

Ravaglia played a weak pass to Jhon Lucumi, Neres pounced to intercept the ball and chipped the onrushing keeper from a wide angle to all but seal the win.

Neres finished with three goals in the Super Cup after also scoring in the semi-final win over Milan.

The victors had further chances, but Bologna never looked like finding a way back, and Conte and his Napoli substitutes were waiting to celebrate long before the final whistle.

“Conte is our leader and we follow him until death,” Politano added. “Now we celebrate and then we will think about the championship.”

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029, but Serie A president Ezio Simonelli hinted that it could be the last. “Maybe next year we will return to the original spirit of the Italian Super Cup with a one-off game,” Simonelli told Mediaset before kickoff.

Napoli, who trail Serie A leaders Inter Milan by two points, return to league action on Sun­day away to Cremonese. Bologna are at home to Sassuolo.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025