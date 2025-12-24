IBCC plans to abolish grouping system at matric, intermediate levels

ISLAMABAD: After allowing students with an arts background in matric to enroll in the pre-medical and pre-engineering groups (FSc) at the intermediate level, the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) in collaboration with all stakeholders is now planning to eliminate grouping system at the matric and inter levels.

The IBCC held a meeting, which was attended by all stakeholders, to review challenges arising from subject group classifications at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSSC) levels on Tuesday.

A national joint working group, comprising representatives from relevant stakeholders, has been formed to look into the issue of elimination of groups at the matric and inter levels.

The meeting was chaired by IBCC Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, who briefed participants on the difficulties faced by students, particularly those who have passed the majority of science subjects but are issued equivalence under the humanities group.

Stakeholders propose eliminating rigid subject groups such as engineering and medical and shift toward a subject-based pathway

“Participants undertook a comprehensive review of the existing subject group system, weighing its advantages and limitations in the context of student mobility and access to higher education,” says a statement issued by IBCC.

It said during deliberations, stakeholders proposed eliminating rigid subject groups such as engineering and medical, and recommended a shift toward a subject-based pathway. Under this approach, universities would determine admissions based on the specific subjects passed by students rather than predefined groups.

IBCC said that during the meeting, representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), National Curriculum Council and provincial curriculum bodies, representatives from exam boards and other concerned bodies endorsed the proposal to eliminate subject groups at the SSC level and recommended unbundling subjects to enhance flexibility.

To take the process forward, a national joint working group was constituted to further examine the matter and submit recommendations in the next consultative meeting.

The forum recommended eliminating subject groups at the HSSC level as well as universities or regulating bodies do not require rigid group classifications for admissions. It was also recommended that SSC qualification groups should be reviewed to make them more open and flexible for college admissions.

The working group will examine the need to separate academic and vocational pathways at the SSC level, or alternatively, integrate diverse skill-based subjects within SSC.

It is relevant to note here that recently the IBCC notified that arts students could register in science groups starting from the first annual examinations 2026.

Speaking to Dawn, the IBCC executive director said besides three compulsory subjects, students should have liberty of studying subjects of their choice. To a query, he said that if a student wants to get admission in MBBS, bio and chemistry would be necessary but, he can chose any other subject of his/her choice. Similarly, any student who studied physic and chemistry should be eligible for getting admission in engineering universities.

“These are broader lines and the working group will soon finalise its recommendations which will be again taken up before the IBCC forum. Our main purpose is to provide maximum changes to students to excel any field of their choice,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025