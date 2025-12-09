IBCC decides to remove bar of arts, science for admissions at Inter level

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy change, the educational boards and curriculum councils have decided to remove the bar of arts and science for students wishing to take admission in any group at the intermediate level.

Now students with arts background at the matric level can also be enrolled in pre-medical, pre-engineering and in ICS etc. The decision was made by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) at its 183rd meeting held in Karachi a few days ago, sources told Dawn.

The forum made another major policy decisions for O/A level students. Students who passed two major subjects in O/A level will be given equivalence in science group instead of humanities. The meeting also discussed abolishing the science and arts groups at the matric level by replacing it with standards Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with flexible choice of elective subjects. However, a final decision on abolishing groups at the matric level was not made as this will be further debated later.

The sources in Karachi said the forum was of the view that due to the bar at the matric level many brilliant students could not get admission in accordance with their choice at the inter level.

Under new policy, students with arts background at matric level can also be enrolled in pre-medical and pre-engineering

When contacted, IBCC Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah confirmed the two major decisions.

“Yes, IBCC forum has decided to give open choice to students for getting admission in first year in their favouirte groups. Similarly, the forum also decided that students of O/A level, who passed two major science subjects, should also be given equivalence in the Science Group,” he said and added that discussion also took place regarding replacing science and arts groups at the martic level with a standardised SSC certificate under which all students, besides compulsory subjects, will have flexible choice of elective subjects.

Dr Mallah while presenting rational behind these decisions said that due to some illogical bars, the growth of many shining students was halted.

“For example, in any school of far flung area of the country, students due to some reasons including shortage of science teachers could not study science, so as per pervious practice, they had no choice to get admission in engineering, medical and computer fields, which was a big injustice with them,” he said and added that now all fields are open for everyone and if students have the potential, capability and talent, they can pass pre-engineering and pre-medical at the inter level without studying these subjects at the metric level.

“Now world is changing and there is need of making changes to help students growth,” he said.

“Let me appreciate all members of IBCC and curriculum councils, who with collective wisdom made these students centric decisions,” Dr Mallah said.

Asked when these decisions will be implemented, he said at the IBCC level, “From today [Monday] we started issuing equivalence in science group to all those students who passed two majors science subjects in their O/A levels exams. Just a moment ago, we issued first equivalence certificate to a student who had passed physics and match in their O/A level.” He added that earlier such students were granted equivalence in humanities groups for not studying one more subject in science. “But, there was no encouragement for them for studying two science subjects,” he said.

“As far as admission in first year with open choice is concerned, I guess, this will be started from upcoming admission session. A decision had already been made and soon we will write a letter to all colleges, universities and boards for implementation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025