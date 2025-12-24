Three Pesco athletes win gold medals

PESHAWAR: Three athletes of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) won gold medals at the 35th National Games, held in Karachi, by securing first positions in their respective bodybuilding categories.

A statement issued here said that Yaseen Khan clinched gold medal in the 100 kg category, Tariq Khan secured first position in the 95 kg category, while Salman Khan emerged victorious in the 90 kg category of the bodybuilding competition.

Their outstanding performances against competitors from across Pakistan reflect their dedication, discipline and exceptional athletic talent.

The chief executive officer Pesco, Akhtar Hamid Khan, warmly congratulated the athletes on their remarkable achievement. In recognition of their success, the DG HR Pesco, Muhammad Siab Ahmed, invited all three gold medalists to the Pesco head office, where he personally congratulated them and presented bouquets as a token of appreciation for their marvelous achievement.

He expressed pride in their performance and emphasised that such accomplishments enhance the positive image of Pesco nationwide.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025