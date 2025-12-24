E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Three Pesco athletes win gold medals

Bureau Report Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: Three athletes of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) won gold medals at the 35th National Games, held in Karachi, by securing first positions in their respective bodybuilding categories.

A statement issued here said that Yaseen Khan clinched gold medal in the 100 kg category, Tariq Khan secured first position in the 95 kg category, while Salman Khan emerged victorious in the 90 kg category of the bodybuilding competition.

Their outstanding performances against competitors from across Pakistan reflect their dedication, discipline and exceptional athletic talent.

The chief executive officer Pesco, Akhtar Hamid Khan, warmly congratulated the athletes on their remarkable achievement. In recognition of their success, the DG HR Pesco, Muhammad Siab Ahmed, invited all three gold medalists to the Pesco head office, where he personally congratulated them and presented bouquets as a token of appreciation for their marvelous achievement.

He expressed pride in their performance and emphasised that such accomplishments enhance the positive image of Pesco nationwide.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe