PPP Senator Palwasha Khan files privilege motion against Aleem Khan, calls his conduct ‘highly unbecoming’

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion in a Senate committee against Communications Minister Aleem Khan for reacting in a manner “highly unbecoming” to hold public office.

A heated exchange was witnessed between Minister for Communications Aleem Khan and Senator Palwasha Khan last week during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Communications over a question related to the construction of a road project.

Palwasha blamed Aleem for personal attacks as he reacted angrily to parliamentary scrutiny.

“We will treat you the way we are treated,” Aleem had responded, saying that he cannot stand the allegations levelled against him.

During a press conference in Islamabad today, the senator, along with other party members, condemned the behaviour of the communications minister.

She emphasised that it was not a personal matter, but a question of the collective dignity of parliament, and that remaining silent on this would not be appropriate.

“If we tolerate and don’t raise our voice against this, it will soon become the norm.” She clarified that she did not blame anyone.

“I had submitted a written question a few months ago under the rights granted to lawmakers. However, the responsible officials never responded, which subsequently led to this question being added to the agenda of the Senate’s Standing Committee.”

Palwasha elaborated that she raised a question over a road built by the National Highway Authority and funded by the taxpayers’ money.

“I asked whether it was built for public benefit or to give an advantage to a specific society.”

“Raising questions on the utilisation of public resources is the fundamental duty of the legislators,” she added.

“Time will decide who was at fault and who was subjected to injustice,” The senator said.

PPP senator thanked her party leadership for “clearly” declaring that the party will never compromise on the “dignity of the parliamentarians and the democratic rights of lawmakers”.

“A Senate committee is not a drawing room; it is the extension of the parliament in which everyone is answerable, where not the voice but the argument should be strong.”

“Unfortunately, people mix up indecency and coarseness with courage,” she indicated.

She further stated that the communication minister’s behaviour was neither “democratic” nor “up to the standards of parliament”.

“The dignity comes through the practices, not the personalities.” She further said, “Politics is not a circus, but it has become one in our country. We will resist this.”

The senator maintained that her party had always defended the dignity of the parliament, women’s rights and democratic values.

“I am not against anyone,” she said. “However, PM Shehbaz Sharif has to consider the attitude of his cabinet members. It is a collective responsibility, and the PM is primarily responsible for it.”

The senator further stated that “disrespecting women cannot become a routine“, and added that she would also release media which will ”further expose the minister“.

She also demanded that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) be constituted to conduct a forensic audit of all matters related to the Communications Ministry based on the revelations in the IMF report.

The senator also lamented the conduct of the committee chairman for “not giving a ruling or interrupting”.

Earlier, PPP leader Sherry Rehman had said that Aleem must apologise following his heated exchange with Palwasha.

“He must apologise. I am not even going to say that it is necessary because she is a woman. She is due that basic right of respect as an honourable member of Parliament from a federal minister,” she said.

PPP on Sunday also termed the verbal attacks by the minister “disappointing”.

“Humiliation of a party woman is intolerable and the PPP will not sit silent on the matter,” he said. Without naming the minister, the PPP secretary general said: “The arrogance of power was speaking loudly. The sanctity of the (standing) committee was marred,” Mr Khan said.