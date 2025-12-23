E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PPP Senator Palwasha Khan files privilege motion against Aleem Khan, calls his conduct ‘highly unbecoming’

News Desk Published
Senator Pulwasha Khan during a press conference in Islamabad. - Screenfrab
Senator Pulwasha Khan during a press conference in Islamabad. - Screenfrab
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion in a Senate committee against Communications Minister Aleem Khan for reacting in a manner “highly unbecoming” to hold public office.

A heated exchange was witnessed between Minister for Communications Aleem Khan and Senator Palwasha Khan last week during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Communications over a question related to the construction of a road project.

Palwasha blamed Aleem for personal attacks as he reacted angrily to parliamentary scrutiny.

“We will treat you the way we are treated,” Aleem had responded, saying that he cannot stand the allegations levelled against him.

During a press conference in Islamabad today, the senator, along with other party members, condemned the behaviour of the communications minister.

She emphasised that it was not a personal matter, but a question of the collective dignity of parliament, and that remaining silent on this would not be appropriate.

“If we tolerate and don’t raise our voice against this, it will soon become the norm.” She clarified that she did not blame anyone.

“I had submitted a written question a few months ago under the rights granted to lawmakers. However, the responsible officials never responded, which subsequently led to this question being added to the agenda of the Senate’s Standing Committee.”

Palwasha elaborated that she raised a question over a road built by the National Highway Authority and funded by the taxpayers’ money.

“I asked whether it was built for public benefit or to give an advantage to a specific society.”

“Raising questions on the utilisation of public resources is the fundamental duty of the legislators,” she added.

“Time will decide who was at fault and who was subjected to injustice,” The senator said.

PPP senator thanked her party leadership for “clearly” declaring that the party will never compromise on the “dignity of the parliamentarians and the democratic rights of lawmakers”.

“A Senate committee is not a drawing room; it is the extension of the parliament in which everyone is answerable, where not the voice but the argument should be strong.”

“Unfortunately, people mix up indecency and coarseness with courage,” she indicated.

She further stated that the communication minister’s behaviour was neither “democratic” nor “up to the standards of parliament”.

“The dignity comes through the practices, not the personalities.” She further said, “Politics is not a circus, but it has become one in our country. We will resist this.”

The senator maintained that her party had always defended the dignity of the parliament, women’s rights and democratic values.

“I am not against anyone,” she said. “However, PM Shehbaz Sharif has to consider the attitude of his cabinet members. It is a collective responsibility, and the PM is primarily responsible for it.”

The senator further stated that “disrespecting women cannot become a routine“, and added that she would also release media which will ”further expose the minister“.

She also demanded that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) be constituted to conduct a forensic audit of all matters related to the Communications Ministry based on the revelations in the IMF report.

The senator also lamented the conduct of the committee chairman for “not giving a ruling or interrupting”.

Earlier, PPP leader Sherry Rehman had said that Aleem must apologise following his heated exchange with Palwasha.

“He must apologise. I am not even going to say that it is necessary because she is a woman. She is due that basic right of respect as an honourable member of Parliament from a federal minister,” she said.

PPP on Sunday also termed the verbal attacks by the minister “disappointing”.

“Humiliation of a party woman is intolerable and the PPP will not sit silent on the matter,” he said. Without naming the minister, the PPP secretary general said: “The arrogance of power was speaking loudly. The sanctity of the (standing) committee was marred,” Mr Khan said.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Ali Saryawala
Dec 23, 2025 10:49pm
Aleem's response and attitude was unacceptable,Paleasha has done the right thing by filing a privilege motion.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lakhani
Dec 24, 2025 12:22am
Ha ha. They are living in another world , Not concerned when a common man stand in Long Que for VVIP/Judges/ministers roam ISB/RWP
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe