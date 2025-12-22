E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PPP slams verbal attacks against Palwasha

Syed Irfan Raza Published
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ISLAMABAD: The PPP on Sunday termed “disappointing” the verbal attacks by Federal Communication Minister Abdul Aleem Khan against PPP Senator Palwasha Khan at a recent meeting of the Senate standing committee.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Muhammad Humaiyun Khan termed verbal attacks of the minister against the PPP senator as “disappointing”.

“Humiliation of a party woman is intolerable and the PPP will not sit silent on the matter,” he said. Without naming the minister, the PPP secretary general said: “The arrogance of power was speaking loudly. The sanctity of the (standing) committee was marred,” Mr Khan said.

On Friday last, a brawl was witnessed in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications when Mr Aleem Khan and Ms Palwasha exchanged barbs over a question raised by the latter related to construction of a road project that allegedly benefited a private housing society in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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