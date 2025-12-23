Israel demolishes east Jerusalem building, evicting Palestinians

Excavators demolish a building in Wadi Qaddum area, near the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.—AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli bulldozers tore through a four-storey buil­ding in east Jerusalem on Monday, leaving scores of Palestinian residents unsure where to go after their doors were broken down in the middle of the night by authorities enforcing hasty evictions.

The building was the latest in a series of residential structures to be razed as Israeli officials target what they describe as unauthorised construction in the city’s annexed east — a campaign that local Palestinian officials characterised as a “systematic policy” to displace residents.

“The demolition is a tragedy for all residents,” Eid Shawar, who lives in the building, said.

Located in the Silwan neighbourhood near the Old City, the building comprised a dozen apartments housing approximately 100 people, many of them women, children, and elderly residents.

Activists accuse Israeli authorities of designating areas in Silwan to advance settlement interests

“They broke down the door while we were asleep and told us we could only change our clothes and take essential papers and documents,” said Shawar, a father of five.

With nowhere else to go, Shawar, 38, said his seven-member family would have to sleep in his car.

“They are destroying my bedroom,” lamented one woman, as she watched the heavy machines rip through the building.

Three bulldozers began tearing down the structure early on Monday as residents looked on, their clothes and belongings scattered across nearby streets, a journalist saw.

Israeli police cordoned off surrounding roads, with security forces deployed across the area and positioned on the rooftops of neighbouring houses.

By midday, a large part of the building had already been razed to the ground.

Built on privately owned Palestinian land, the structure had been slated for demolition for lacking a permit, activists said.

‘Systematic policy’

Two Israeli NGOs, Ir Amin and Bimkom, said the demolition was the largest carried out in 2025, adding in a statement that “around 100 East Jerusalem families have lost their homes”.

Palestinians face severe obstacles in obtaining building permits due to Israel’s restrictive planning policies, according to activists, an issue that has fuelled tensions in East Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank for years.

The building’s destruction “is part of a systematic policy aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents and emptying the city of its original inhabitants”, the Jeru­sa­lem governorate, affiliated with the Ramallah-based Palestin­ian Authority, said in a statement.

“Any demolition that expels residents from their homes constitutes a clear occupation plan to replace the land’s owners with settlers.” On Sunday, Israel approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, part of a rapid expansion, but considered illegal under international law.

Activists, however, accuse Israeli authorities of frequently designating areas in East Jerusalem as national parks or open spaces to advance Israeli settlement interests.

Silwan begins at the foot of the Old City, where hundreds of Israeli settlers live among nearly 50,000 Palestinians.

The demolition there was “carried out without prior notice, despite the fact that a meeting was scheduled” on Monday to discuss steps to legalise the structure, Ir Amin and Bimkom said in their statement.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025