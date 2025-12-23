‘Harsh life awaits enlightened minds on Afghan soil’

QUETTA: Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, the parliamentary leader of the National Party (NP) in the Senate, has said that following the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, it had become very difficult for people with an enlightened and progressive mindset to live with dignity in the neighbouring country.

According to a statement, Mr Buledi made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of Afghan affected families that called on him.

The delegation, led by FFTA Country Director Noor Marjan, informed him about the difficulties faced by families who returned to Afghanistan after being sent back by Pakistani authorities.

Pullain Baloch, the NP parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the NP leaders about the difficulties and challenges faced by Afghan families, especially women, currently residing in Pakistan.

Senator Buledi meets affected families, who raise concerns about women’s rights in neighbouring country

Senator Buledi said that fear generated by the Taliban’s policies had forced countless families, particularly those linked to the media, education and training sectors, to migrate from Afghanistan.

Many of them, he added, had obtained visas and sought refuge in Pakistan.

‘Humanitarian approach’

He expressed regret that despite strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul due to ongoing terrorist incidents inside Pakistan, the Pakistani authorities were failing to acknowledge that these Afghan nationals had fled the same threat.

He alleged that Afghan refugees were being harassed by the interior ministry and Islamabad police, including demands for bribes, and that instead of extending visas, efforts were underway to forcibly repatriate them.

Senator Buledi said both Pakistan and these Afghan citizens were victims of the Afghan Taliban, adding the state should adopt a humanitarian approach towards Afghans who arrived in Pakistan after the Taliban takeover, in line with international law.

He called for an end to police harassment, protection for Afghan families and special attention to the education of their children.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025