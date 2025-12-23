E-Paper | July 08, 2026

HRCP asks govt to prioritise the flood-hit in south Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This aerial view shows partially submerged residential buildings following the overflowing of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 30, 2025. — AFP/File
This aerial view shows partially submerged residential buildings following the overflowing of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 30, 2025. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the Punjab government to prioritise the welfare of families affected by heavy monsoon floods in south Punjab, many of whom are still struggling to rebuild their homes without adequate assistance as winter sets in.

A fact-finding mission conducted by HRCP earlier in November to flood-affected areas in south Punjab documented the concerns of families in Basti Lang and Basti Sher Shah in Multan and Basti Jat Khurpa in Uch Sharif.

Points out anomalies, delay in aid disbursement

Residents of Basti Lang said that around 300 houses had been destroyed by the floods but complained that government surveys had either not been conducted to assess the damage or had been delayed, as a result of which affected households had not received adequate compensation. The government’s compensation rate of Rs20,000 per acre was described by one respondent as ‘adding insult to injury.’

In Mauza Jat Khurpa, residents alleged that floodwaters from the Sutlej had been deliberately diverted toward their villages to protect nearby urban and influential agricultural interests.

Across sites, communities alleged that the distribution of relief and irregularities in damage assessments had been politicised, with one respondent claiming that only those with recommendation slips from legislators had received government relief packages.

Highlighting the destruction of orchards and farmland, with some areas still waterlogged, several respondents expressed fear that they would be unable to sow their next crop, thereby jeopardising their savings.

The HRCP urged the Punjab government to carry out transparent and inclusive damage assessments and provide urgent rehabilitation and housing support. Any officials deemed responsible for irregularities must be held accountable. Importantly, tenant farmers and agricultural workers must be included in all relief and compensation schemes.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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Syed Ali
Dec 23, 2025 12:11pm
Privatization government should declare its failure to do the job. Why not privatize government departments one by one. Privatizing is another form of corruption.
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