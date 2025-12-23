Over 700 get degrees at UoN convocation

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal awards degree to a graduate at the convocation of the University of Narowal. — Dawn

NAROWAL: Over 700 students were awarded degrees on completion of graduation in the second convocation of the University of Narowal on Monday.

Thirty students were awarded gold and silver medals and certificates of appreciation for their excellent academic record.

A grand ceremony of the second convocation was held at the University of Narowal.

A large number of teachers, students and their parents, in addition to academic, administrative and social figures attended the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal attended the convocation as the special guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that education is the main pillar of the development of nations.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis said that nations make their place in the world only due to progress in the field of education.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025