CDA fetches Rs13.52bn from plot auction on first day

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday fetched Rs13.52 billion from the auction of four plots.

On the first day of the three-day auction on Monday, the civic agency could sell only two commercial and as many agro farms. But still it fetched a handsome amount of Rs13.52 billion.

“On the first day of the public auction, Blue Area Plot No. 15 located in (F-8/G-8) was auctioned for 3.52 billion rupees. Similarly, Blue Area Plot No. 17 located in (F-8/G-8) was auctioned for 9.15 billion rupees. Meanwhile, Plot No. 37/C of the Orchards Scheme, Murree Road, was auctioned for 42 crores 20 lakh rupees, and Plot No. 37?D of the same Orchards Scheme, Murree Road, was auctioned for 42 crores rupees. Thus, a total of four plots were auctioned on the first day for 13.52 billion rupees,” said a statement issued by CDA.

It said that three-day auction of residential and commercial plots will continue at the Jinnah Convention Centre until Dec 24.

“Various categories of residential and commercial plots are being offered for investment in the auction. Plots for various centers, E-11 Northern Strip, Agro Farms, and petrol pumps will also be auctioned. Similarly, constructed shops in Blue Area are also included in the three-day residential and commercial plot auction, while residential plots from various sectors will also be put up for public auction,” the statement said.

Under CDA’s “investor-friendly initiatives,” various concessions and facilities have been provided to investors for active participation in the public auction, including an additional 5pc discount for payments in US dollars for commercial plots. A 5pc discount will also be given for lump-sum payment within 30 days of the approval of the bid for commercial plots. Similarly, the facility for building plan approval will be provided after the initial 25pc payment is made. Possession of the plot can be obtained upon 75pc payment.

After conclusion of the auction, the received bids will be presented to the CDA Board which is the authorised forum for approving or rejecting them.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa said the revenue generated from the public auction of residential and commercial plots will be spent on the construction, development and beautification of Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025