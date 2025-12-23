Bannu’s historical library needs restoration

BANNU: The historical Municipal Public Library Bannu is a valuable intellectual and cultural heritage that awaits the restoration of its lost grandeur.

The foundation of this magnificent building was laid in 1905 during the British era under the name Queen Victoria Memorial Library. It is not only a rare example of colonial architecture but also represents a precious chapter of the country’s cultural identity.

This institution has spread the light of knowledge and awareness and continues to provide academic and intellectual resources to students.

In 1974, the historical building was temporarily handed over to the Pakistan National Centre. However, after the closure of the centre, when the building returned to the control of the municipal committee, it was renamed as the Municipal Public Library.

Citizens say facility was last provided books in 2021

Sadly, with the passage of time, the building has fallen into a state of severe disrepair and is in urgent need of restoration.

The residents of the city have demanded the restoration of this historical structure while preserving its colonial architectural style. They demanded that the building should be renovated on the pattern of Bannu’s historical Nicholson House, so that its original character and historical dignity may be revived.

According to citizens, the library is in dire need of a solar system and a water filtration plant. Likewise, the shortage of newspapers and books is a serious concern, particularly the lack of books on modern knowledge and contemporary subjects.

Members of Bannu’s academic circles believe that if this historical library is restored in accordance with its original spirit and equipped with modern facilities, it can once again emerge as a vibrant centre of knowledge, research, and intellectual growth for the city.

Speaking to Dawn, librarian Akbar Ali Shah said all the issues faced by the library have already been brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner. He expressed the hope that the district administration or the provincial government would provide special funds for the survival and restoration of the library, as the income of the TMA is extremely limited while expenditures are considerably high.

He further stated that the building was last painted five to six years ago, but the situation has now gone far beyond cosmetic repair, and the structure urgently requires comprehensive restoration.

Similarly, the state of academic resources is alarming; the library last received books in 2001, and since then the supply of books has completely ceased, causing serious difficulties for readers and researchers.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025