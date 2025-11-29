Library set up in Bannu to promote book reading

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has established a library in Bannu to provide a platform to youth and students to enhance their knowledge by developing a strong friendship with books.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Fahim inaugurated the library established under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s good governance roadmap.

Mr Fahim visited various portions of the library.

On the occasion, he said that the administration had ensured availability of a vast variety of books, internet and other relevant facilities in the library. “There is a conducive and reading-friendly environment for students and book lovers and they should come here to prepare for their examinations and strengthen their relations with positive and constructive reading collections,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said his administration took the initiative to support the educational pursuits of Bannu’s talented students.

SHOT DEAD: A teenage boy was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Khanzadkhel area of Lakki on Friday.

Police said Feroz Khan, 62, and his grandson, Murad Khan, 18, residents of Hasankhel Bettani, were going to their village when suspects, Laiq Zaman and Dil Rauf, appeared on the scene and opened fire, killing Murad on the spot.

Feroz, who remained unhurt in the attack, told the police that the gunmen had exchanged harsh words with his grandson a few days ago.

Separately, a man was killed in a shooting incident in the Jangi Kallay of Bannu on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 official said its team shifted the body to a rural health centre in Domel town.

He said the deceased was identified as Ghausullah, 34.

SWIMMING ASSOCIATION: A swimming association has been formed to promote, develop and regulate swimming activities across the Bannu division.

The association has been granted affiliation with the regional sports office after verification of the body’s structure, operational transparency and its contribution to athlete development.

Asmatullah Khan and Aamir Iqbal from Bannu have been elected president and general secretary of the association, respectively, for three years. Nisar Mohammad from Lakki Marwat will work as its treasurer.

“The association is authorised to hold district and regional level swimming championships,” said an office-bearer of the organisation.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025