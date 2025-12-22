E-Paper | July 08, 2026

ATC Sahiwal sentences two men to death in blasphemy case

Shafiq Butt Published
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SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sentenced two blasphemy convicts to death on Monday, and also sentenced them to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 550,000.

The case was filed on the complaint of a local on July 17, 2024, and was registered at Kameer Police Station under FIR No. 710/24 in Sahiwal district.

The FIR stated that the “alleged incident of blasphemy occurred on July 17, 2024, but was registered four months later, supported by testimonies from two local witnesses“.

The court found the two individuals guilty of violating Sections 295-A and 295-C, Sections 7/9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his detailed verdict, the judge ruled that the convicts were separately sentenced to death and fined Rs500,000 under Section 295-C, 10 years imprisonment under Section 295-A, seven years under PECA 2016, and five years along with a fine of Rs50,000 under ATA 1997.

A senior police official of Sahiwal district told Dawn that “a total of 22 blasphemy-related cases were registered in Sahiwal district in 2025”.

This verdict marks one of the most severe punishments handed down by the court under blasphemy-related provisions during the current year.

Earlier in March, a Rawalpindi court had sentenced five men accused of blasphemy to death, life imprisonment and a total of 100 years in prison.

The same court had also sentenced four men to death for posting blasphemous content online in February.

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Pakistan

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Khawaja
Dec 22, 2025 09:35pm
It is too harsh a punishment.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 22, 2025 09:36pm
Great decision
Recommend 0
Nasir Jan
Dec 22, 2025 10:15pm
What a pathetic article - at least explain what the case was instead of just using legal terminology and references
Recommend 0
Ajab Khan
Dec 23, 2025 05:44am
Most abused law in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

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