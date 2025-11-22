Citizens briefed on new law aimed to curb land grabbing

TAXILA: The district administration on Friday held an open court to brief citizens about the newly-promulgated Punjab Immovable Property Ordinance introduced by the Punjab government to curb land-grabbing and ensure speedy restoration of property rights.

Officials said the administration had already begun receiving applications and the district committee will issue decisions strictly in accordance with the law.

The ordinance, they added, was expected to significantly reduce the backlog of property-related complaints and provide long-awaited relief to affected citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Anza Abbasi, while speaking to residents, said the ordinance provides a clear, simplified and time-bound mechanism to tackle illegal occupation of land. She said citizens can now file complaints at the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) cells set up at the district and tehsil levels.

Each case will be examined by a committee headed by the deputy commissioner with the district police officer (DPO) as a member.

The committee is legally bound to decide matters within 90 days, ensuring swift relief that was previously missing under conventional litigation procedures.

She said that to strengthen oversight, an appellate tribunal, chaired by the district and sessions judge, had also been established to review decisions where necessary.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025