E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Citizens briefed on new law aimed to curb land grabbing

A Correspondent Published November 22, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: The district administration on Friday held an open court to brief citizens about the newly-promulgated Punjab Immovable Property Ordinance introduced by the Punjab government to curb land-grabbing and ensure speedy restoration of property rights.

Officials said the administration had already begun receiving applications and the district committee will issue decisions strictly in accordance with the law.

The ordinance, they added, was expected to significantly reduce the backlog of property-related complaints and provide long-awaited relief to affected citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Anza Abbasi, while speaking to residents, said the ordinance provides a clear, simplified and time-bound mechanism to tackle illegal occupation of land. She said citizens can now file complaints at the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) cells set up at the district and tehsil levels.

Each case will be examined by a committee headed by the deputy commissioner with the district police officer (DPO) as a member.

The committee is legally bound to decide matters within 90 days, ensuring swift relief that was previously missing under conventional litigation procedures.

She said that to strengthen oversight, an appellate tribunal, chaired by the district and sessions judge, had also been established to review decisions where necessary.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe