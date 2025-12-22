E-Paper | July 08, 2026

First online Balochi dictionary launched

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: The first-ever comprehensive online dictionary for the Balochi language, titled ‘Labzganj’, has been launched and is now accessible to the public.

The digital dictionary, launched by the Balochi Academy Quetta under its Natural Language Processing (NLP) initiative, represents a historic milestone in Balochi lexicography and offers a modern solution for linguistic documentation and learning in the digital age, according to a statement issued by the academy.

It is the most extensive lexical resource ever developed for the Balochi language, containing more than 40,000 words.

Each entry provides meanings and equivalents in four languages — Balochi, English, Urdu, and Brahvi—significantly enhancing its value for students, researchers, linguists, translators, and language learners in Pakistan and across the global Baloch diaspora.

‘Labzganj’ offers over 40,000 entries in four languages

Habitan Umar, chairman of the Balochi Academy and coordinator of the NLP Balochi Project, while speaking at the launch ceremony, highlighted the academic foundations behind the initiative.

Contributions

He noted that the academy had previously published ‘Balochi Labzbalad’, compiled and edited by Jan Muhammad Dashti in 2015 and 2017.

He further acknowledged the contributions of Dr Naseer Dashti, who worked on the Balochi–English and English–Balochi dictionaries, and Panah Baloch, who compiled and edited ‘Labzganj’ in Balochi, Urdu, Brahvi, and Sindhi.

“These scholarly efforts laid the groundwork for the development and standardisation of Balochi lexicography, culminating in the launch of this comprehensive online digital dictionary,” he said.

Linguists and academics have widely welcomed the initiative, describing it as a vital tool for safeguarding a language that has historically relied on oral transmission and scattered written sources.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe