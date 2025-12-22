Wahab demands FIRs against those blocking roads during sit-ins in Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has called upon the Sindh chief minister and home minister to issue directives for registration of FIRs against those who block roads during sit-ins.

“The people of the city face severe difficulties due to road closures and sit-ins…the writ of the government will not be allowed to weaken,” said the mayor at a programme in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Speaking to a gathering after inaugurating parks, a dispensary, a mortuary, community facilities and other development projects in UC-12 and UC-13, he said that the Apex Committee had already decided that action must be taken against forced road closures.

He suggested that the ground in front of Mazar-i-Quaid should be designated for sit-ins by the Jamaat-i-Islami. He said that if problems could be solved through sit-ins, they would have been resolved back in 2014.

“The Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that government institutions and properties cannot be damaged. The job of politicians is to sit together and resolve issues, not to cause hardship for the public,” he added.

He stated the upcoming year will be the year of development projects as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is going to launch uplift schemes worth Rs30 billion, with a target to complete these projects within the same year.

“Being present in district Central yesterday and district South today is proof that we believe in serving the entire Karachi without discrimination,” he said, adding: “This town may belong to someone else, and the MNA and MPA may be from another political party, but the people belong to us, and serving them is our responsibility.”

He said a morgue had been inaugurated in Shireen Jinnah Colony, where 12 bodies can be preserved at one time. He said that previously there was no mortuary facility in Clifton, DHA, Lyari, and adjoining areas, due to which citizens faced severe difficulties.

He said the Shireen Jinnah Park located in UC-12 was previously a heap of garbage and under encroachment, which has now been completely rehabilitated and opened for the public.

He said the park has been handed over to the local residents so that they themselves can protect it. He said that during the elections, promises were made to the people to resolve the issues of the area, and today those promises are being fulfilled.

He added that other KMC mortuaries at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex had also been made functional.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025