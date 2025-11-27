Inconvenience to citizens is not acceptable: CM Murad

KARACHI: Reaffirming his government’s commitment to protecting Karoonjhar Hills, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has criticised road closures and street protests by lawyers, saying inconvenience to citizens is not acceptable.

Talking to the media after attending an event organised by the Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said: “Coming out on roads and causing inconvenience to citizens is not acceptable. If lawyers want to talk to the government or parliament, they are welcome. Or they may take the matter to court. I am always ready for dialogue, whoever wants to come to the CM House can come.”

He said the government respected the ancient and historical significance of Karoonjhar and would not compromise on its preservation. “Anyone creating hurdles in the path of development will be convinced through dialogue,” he said, without elaborating.

Regarding the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), he said: “These courts will reduce the burden on regular courts and ease difficulties for ordinary litigants. Thousands of cases were pending. I don’t understand why some lawyers oppose this convenience.”

He reiterated that objections regarding constitutional courts and amendments should be addressed through legal forums. “Those whose job is to give arguments should avoid actions that cause public inconvenience. If anyone wants to challenge something, they should do it constitutionally.”

About the National Finance Commission (NFC), the CM clarified that the prime minister had not yet discussed any NFC-related matters with him. “The first meeting of the NFC is on December 4. All four provinces and the federation work together on the NFC. Provinces present their positions; the PM’s role comes later.”

