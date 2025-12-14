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Democrats release new cache of Epstein photos

AFP Published December 14, 2025
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WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers released a new cache of photos on Friday from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that includes images of US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Other high-profile figures in the published pictures include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Clinton treasury secretary Larry Summers, director Woody Allen, and the ex-prince now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Also pictured are Microsoft’s Bill Gates and the Virgin Group’s Richard Branson.

Epstein’s association with the individuals in the pictures was already widely known, and the undated photographs do not appear to depict any unlawful conduct.

But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said, “these disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

The White House accused Democrats of releasing “cherry-picked” photos from the Epstein estate to try and create a false narrative.

“The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked,” said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

Also among the pictures released on Friday are images of sex toys and a novelty “Trump condom” featuring a likeness of his face.

Three Trump photos

There are three images of Trump in the 19 released on Friday.

In one, he is standing next to six women who are wearing what appear to be traditional Hawaiian leis around their necks. Their faces have been redacted.

Another shows Trump, with Epstein close to him, talking to an unidentified blonde woman.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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