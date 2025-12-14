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Gagging the media

Editorial Published December 14, 2025
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WHILE some within the state may think that punishing outlets that refuse to toe the line may snuff out critical voices, in the modern age this is next to impossible. In fact, targeting mainstream voices — for example banning advertisements to the Dawn Media Group — will only hurt credible outlets, with unverified gossip and fake news filling the void.

For the last several months, the Dawn Media Group has been subjected to an unannounced ban on government ads. While the newspaper had been enduring this for 13 months, the restrictions have now been extended to the group’s TV and radio outlets.

Pakistan’s leading media bodies have called out this targeting of Dawn.

On Friday, the Council of Newspaper Editors said the ad ban was akin to “financially crippling the organisation”, while the All Pakistan Newspapers Society said that the step had been taken to “force the media group to change its editorial policy”. A Joint Action Committee of media bodies, including the PFUJ, has issued a similar statement.

This is not the first time this group has been facing the state’s wrath. The so-called Dawn Leaks saga springs to mind.

It must be asked why Dawn is being singled out, and at whose behest ads have been stopped.

Government ads are a major source of revenue for Pakistani publications. Instead of giving Dawn its due share, certain dummy publications are patronised to please influential backers of the government.

These funds are not coming out of the coffers of any political party or institution; this is the taxpayers’ money, and the public’s right to know is being denied by throttling independent media voices. The outcome of this would be managed news, where no one dares to question the powerful.

To err is human, but this paper has always striven to uphold the highest standards of journalism, and the values its founder, the Quaid, has bequeathed it. Dawn must not be silenced.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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Jutylki
Dec 14, 2025 01:29pm
Upset to know
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Dec 14, 2025 02:21pm
You should thank them. Best results are often obtained involuntarily and making efforts only make things more difficult. They would end up putting you on pedestal by strenuously trying to pull you down.
Recommend 0
moazz
Dec 14, 2025 02:51pm
All governments have done this to benefit their cronies over honesty and truthfullness
Recommend 0
Waqar
Dec 14, 2025 03:56pm
Be silent or face the wrath. Clear message whether oppressed people like it or not
Recommend 0
Kamran Khan
Dec 14, 2025 05:48pm
Dawn should charge a nominal fee for its digital edition to ensure it has editorial independence or at least have a link where people can donate.
Recommend 0
Zabih ullah khattak
Dec 14, 2025 05:53pm
Dawn makes our lives better. Govt must give due share to rejuvenate an authentic media outlet.
Recommend 0
A Abid Salam
Dec 14, 2025 06:54pm
Dawn the country's most credible newspaper has always stood strong and millions of readers across the world will be ready to help tide over difficult times.
Recommend 0
zh
Dec 14, 2025 10:03pm
The government thinks it can force the people to love it. If the government cannot make people love it , it can at least, make people fear it.
Recommend 0
VoxPopuli
Dec 14, 2025 10:24pm
freedom of press and expression is of utmost value. Curbing this by is anti democratic. Hope dawn gets their fair share
Recommend 0
Aslam M. Khan
Dec 14, 2025 10:59pm
The so called power and its goons cannot hide the truth for very long in this age. Sooner they accept tis, better for them and the country. Kudos to Dawn. and if they want to start a funding campaign, I will contribute.
Recommend 0
Habib DuMaR
Dec 15, 2025 12:28am
It is dispiriting to know that the government has adopted such an implausible policy towards the DMG merely because this newspaper has followed independent journalism since the birth of our country. In the absence of impartial research, who will show the authorities their true face? How can a society make progress by shattering the self-showing mirror? Moreover, one would not expect such a childish act from so high an office!
Recommend 0
Dr. Shoaib
Dec 15, 2025 08:41am
Dear CM of Punjab, You are doing a good job to Clean Punjab, but please come to the Streets with the Broom and Sweep the Streets to teach the importance of Cleanliness and Civic Sense to the new generation that’s the true leaders do. Mere wearing the “Heroes Uniform” will not cut it. I assure you that it will increase your Popularity big time among the masses and even your detractors will appreciate your action. ..... All other CMs and Mayor Karachi could do the same.
Recommend 0
Kainth
Dec 15, 2025 12:18pm
It is painful to see Dawn being throttled . It is hard as Dawn is the only authentic newspaper and channel
Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 15, 2025 05:36pm
May be this will result in a new beginning for you.
Recommend 0

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