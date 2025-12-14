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Four vehicles collide near Nooriabad

Our Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
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DADU: A man was killed and eight other people were injured when four vehicles collided in the Nooriabad area along M-9 Motorway on Friday.

The vehicles involved in the pile-up included a Pakistan Post van, whose rider was killed in the accident. He was identified as Javed Iqbal, posted at Pakistan Post’s Hyderabad office.

The other crashed vehicles were a truck and two cars.

The truck, laden with fruits, overturned during the pile up and its cargo scattered at the accident site.

The accident caused suspension of traffic along the Motorway for about two hours.

Motorway police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and carried out relief work. The body and injured victims were transported to the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Hyderabad. The crashed vehicles were removed to clear the road.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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