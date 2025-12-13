Pakistan Army takes top spot with 353 medals as National Games closing ceremony held in Karachi

The closing ceremony of the 35th National Games was held in Karachi on Saturday, with Pakistan Army taking home the highest number of medals.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Pakistan Army came in first, taking home 353 medals, out of which 200 were gold, 97 were silver and 56 were bronze.

Wapda came in second with 232 medals, out of which 85 were gold, 73 were silver and 74 were bronze.

Pakistan Navy came in third with 110 medals, 36 of which were gold, 39 were silver and 35 were bronze.

Hosts Sindh finished with 96 medals, out of which 11 were gold, 26 were silver and 59 were bronze.

After the distribution of the medals, CDF Field Marshal Munir, wearing a pair of black sunglasses and Sindhi ajrak around his neck, officially declared the games closed.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal said, “These National Games were not merely a competition of speed, strength or skill; they were a celebration of Pakistan itself.

“From Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar, from Khyber to Karachi, from Lahore to Larkana, every athlete who competed here carried the colours of their province but stood united under one flag,” he said.

He said that Sindh was “proud” to have hosted the sporting event.

“To our athletes, you are the pride of Pakistan. Whether you return home with medals or memories, you return as ambassadors; ambassadors of discipline, perseverance and national unity.

“You have shown us what Pakistan’s youth can achieve when given the opportunity and encouragement,” he said.

“Sport teaches us teamwork, courage, respect for rules and resilience in the face of challenge. These are not just sporting values, they are national values,” Bilawal said.

Talking about the May conflict with India, the PPP Chairman said that the army, airforce and navy demonstrated professionalism, coordination and strength.

“Pakistan emerged victorious with its sovereignty defended and its honour upheld. This victory was not only a military victory, it was a national one. It reflected the unity of our people, the discipline of our forces and the unbreakable bond between the nation and those who stand guard over it,” he said.

“As these National Games conclude, may the friendships formed here endure, may the lessons learnt here guide us and may the unity displayed here continue to define our federation,” he concluded.