CDF Field Marshal Munir says Pakistan Army fully focused on internal, external challenges

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said on Saturday that the Pakistan Army remained fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he made the remarks while visiting the Gujranwala and Sialkot garrisons, where he was “briefed on the formation’s operational readiness and key initiatives for strengthening combat preparedness”.

During the visit, CDF Field Marshal Munir witnessed field training exercises and advanced simulator training facility, “lauding the formation’s high professional standards and overall state of readiness”.

“Emphasizing the significance of technological adaptability, he noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making,” the ISPR handout said.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the CDF lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training, it added.

“He emphasised that Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability,” the statement added.