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Syedal vows to enforce his ruling to bar criticism of national heroes

Iftikhar A. Khan Published December 13, 2025
Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir presiding over the Senate session on December 4, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Senate of Pakistan/File
Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir presiding over the Senate session on December 4, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Senate of Pakistan/File
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ISLAMABAD: A week after barring criticism of ‘national heroes’ including political leadership in the House, Deputy Chairman of Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Friday vowed to enforce his surprising ruling.

Talking to reporters here, he made it clear that derogatory or disrespectful remarks against national heroes whether from the armed forces, politics, judiciary, or any national institution cannot be tolerated within the House.

“Every member has the right to express views, but that right must be exercised within the constitutional framework, rules of procedure, and established parliamentary traditions,” he emphasised.

Mr Khan said that protecting the sanctity of the House is a collective responsibility of all lawmakers and we must uphold its dignity, rules and procedures, and constitutional mandate.

He expressed these views in an informal conversation with media persons at the Parliament House.

Mr Khan said that formal letters have al­­ready been issued to all parliamentary leaders, including those from PTI, to ensure str­ict implementation of the ruling issued by the acting chairman of Senate. Copies of the ruling have also been sent to the Leader of the House, the law ministry, and the chief whip to remove any possible ambiguity.

He claimed that the ruling regarding the suspension of members involved in obstructing the proceedings issued on December 4 would be enforced without compromise. Mr Khan said the ruling categorically states that bringing banners, placards, photographs, or any such material into the House, which undermines parliamentary decorum, is strictly prohibited.

He stressed that safeguarding the credibility and prestige of Parliament is the sha­red duty of all political actors. He paid tribute to the country’s security forces for their sacrifices in ensuring peace and security and urged all stakeholders to refrain from irresponsible statements on any forum.

He said any member speaking within the constitutional and parliamentary limits will be fully protected in their right to exp­ress themselves, but reiterated that Parlia­ment will not be allowed to become a platform for pressure tactics, intimidation or provocation. “This ruling is not against any specific party, individual, or group. It is strictly in accordance with the rules and laws governing the Senate. The sole purpose is to preserve the sanctity of the House and uphold parliamentary values,” he asserted.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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M.Saeed
Dec 13, 2025 02:08pm
There is no fun in giving a ruling by the Senate and not enforcing it, leaving it floating in the air!
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