From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Ivory Taj model

KARACHI: The Kensington Museum, England, has sent an 11 feet high ivory model of the Taj Mahal to the Pakistan National Museum as a gesture of goodwill. The Taj model, which was made by Indian craftsmen a hundred years ago, was taken over to England by the East India Company. The model shows the minutest details of the Taj as it stands at Agra. The inscriptions in Arabic on the panels and the graves inside depict the exact calligraphy. Besides the Taj model, the National Museum is also going to add a ... collection of current arts and crafts of Pakistan to its modern gallery.

[Meanwhile, according to a staff correspondent in Karachi,] Two model farms, equipped with modern agricultural implements and using scientific manures, are to be set up in the Province by the Government of Sind.

These farms will form part of a scheme of the Government to popularise modern farming in order to produce better seed for cotton, wheat and paddy. ... The Provincial Government have also decided to organise six small farms ... in Upper Sind, near all the taluka towns to demonstrate the use of modern agriculture implements... .

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025