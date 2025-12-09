Goods transporters go on strike against heavy fines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Goods transporters here on Monday went on strike against what they called heavy fines by traffic police and increase in toll plaza charges.

A protest demonstration was also held at Qureshi Mor, drawing significant participation not only from transporters but also from local traders. The demonstration was led by Fazal Rehman Baloch, president of All Dera Goods Transport Association.

Addressing the gathering, he said that increase in toll charges made it difficult for transporters to continue their operations. He alleged that Punjab police were imposing heavy fines on transporters that were affecting the sector badly.

Protesters chanted slogans against heavy penalties and demanded of the government to withdraw increase in toll fees immediately.

Mr Baloch said that the strike would be expanded if their demands were not met.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif Chohan, the president of Traders Action Committee, said that businessmen stood firmly with transporters. He said that heavy fines by traffic police and toll taxes were unfair and needed urgent reversal to save local economy.

Haji Abdul Salam Marwat, the general secretary of All Goods Transport Association, said on the occasion that rising diesel prices, escalating taxes and excessive fines made it nearly impossible for transporters to continue their business.

He said that the goods transport sector was on the verge of collapse. He said that immediate relief should be provided to transporters.

Jimmy Khan Sadozai, the chairman of All Goods Transport Association, stated that no vehicle would be seen on roads until meaningful negotiations were held with them at government level. He added that goods transporters were fighting for their survival and could not continue their business under the current financial pressure.

Kamran Baloch, the information secretary of the association, said that targeted challans and unnecessary toll plazas had paralysed the entire goods transport sector. He urged media to highlight the grievances of transporters and present their viewpoint to people.

At the end of the demonstration, all office-bearers of the association announced that if government failed to accept their demands, the strike would continue for an indefinite period. They threatened to continue their protest till acceptance of their demands.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025