E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Heavy smog and fog forecast across Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2025
Commuters ride along a street amid dense smog in Lahore on Nov 1, 2025. — AFP/File
Commuters ride along a street amid dense smog in Lahore on Nov 1, 2025. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast heavy smog and fog across Punjab from Dec 12 to 16 and urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as air quality continues to deteriorate to hazardous levels in several cities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and snowfall in northern Punjab on Dec 14 and 15, but smog and fog are expected to persist in the plains including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Multan, Layyah, Kot Adu, Bahawalpur, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia advised people to remain indoors, use protective masks, and ensure vehicles are equipped with smog lights to minimise risks.

Air quality in several urban centres reached alarming levels on Friday evening, with Gujrat recording an AQI of 463, Sialkot 415, Gujranwala 412, Lahore 369 and Multan 244.

Earlier in the day, Lahore’s AQI peaked at 587, ranking it among the most-polluted cities globally, according to IQAir data.

Despite brief improvement in the afternoon, pollution levels spiked again after 6 pm, leaving most neighbourhoods blanketed in toxic air.

Areas such as DHA, Bedian Road, Iqbal Town and the CERP Office remained under hazardous conditions.

Health experts described the situation as a medical crisis and an invisible killer, warning of severe risks to children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Hospitals across Lahore reported a surge in patients suffering from breathing difficulties, asthma attacks and heart-related complications.Meanwhile, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) reported multiple closures on the Sukkur–Multan Motorway (M-5) on Thursday night due to poor visibility. Sections from Multan to Zahir Pir in Rahim Yar Khan and Ghotki to Rohri were shut down to prevent accidents.

NHMP spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed urged motorists to use fog lights, maintain safe distance, travel during daylight hours between 10 am and 6 pm, and avoid overspeeding or unnecessary travel. Motorways began reopening Friday morning as visibility improved, though authorities warned closures could resume if conditions worsen.

Earlier, Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb held an important meeting with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for International Development, Baroness Jennifer Chapman, and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott. The meeting included detailed discussions on bilateral trade, investment, development cooperation, and joint environmental goals under the UK–Pakistan Green Compact.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation to tackle climate change challenges, promote green technology, and strengthen environmental sustainability.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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