Smog envelops Punjab as Bahawalpur posts 469 AQI

LAHORE: A toxic blanket of smog enveloped most of Punjab on Thursday, with air quality levels reaching hazardous levels in major urban centres and posed a severe health threat to millions of citizens.

The air pollution crisis was not confined to Lahore alone, as international air quality monitoring IQAir early morning data revealed dangerously high levels across the province. Bahawalpur recorded an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 469 at 8am, while Faisalabad followed closely with an AQI of 436 at 9am. Multan and Sialkot also suffered from very poor air quality, with readings of 308 and 226, respectively.

Lahore, which was ranked as the second most polluted city in the world on Thursday evening, experienced dramatic fluctuations. The city’s AQI peaked at a hazardous 547 in the early hours (2 am), improved to 197 by 7am, only to deteriorate again to 366 by 9 am. This roller-coaster pattern continued throughout the day, underscoring the persistent and severe nature of the smog emergency.

The escalating pollution has been attributed to a widespread failure to implement mandatory smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at development projects. Despite a massive Rs137 billion Lahore Development Plan, no comprehensive environmental strategy is visible on the ground.

Rs1.35m fine imposed on 556 individuals for smog-related offences

Site visits to construction locations across the city, including Chauburji, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Defence Road, and Model Town, revealed a blatant disregard for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. Mandatory measures like the use of green covers and regular water sprinkling to control dust are almost nonexistent, allowing toxic particulate matter to poison the air unabated.

Experts warned that these violations during construction activities are significantly heightening the risk of smog, turning rising air pollution into a serious public health threat.

In response to the crisis, Punjab’s Environmental Protection Department and Police have launched a vigorous enforcement campaign.

EPA spokesperson Sajid Bashir announced a major crackdown in collaboration with the Safe City Authority, specifically targeting vehicles without mandatory green stickers.

“Two thousand delivery challans were issued in just four days, and action will be further intensified,” Bashir stated.

He said that a strict policy of double fines for second-time offenders and vehicle impounding for a third violation.

Simultaneously, Punjab police reported significant activity in the last 24 hours, registering 23 cases and arresting violators across various districts, including Lahore.

A total fine of over Rs1.35 million was imposed on 556 individuals for various smog-related offences, including crop residue burning, smoke-emitting vehicles, and industrial and brick kiln violations.

Providing a yearly overview, the police spokesperson revealed that since the beginning of the anti-smog campaign, a total of 2,749 cases have been registered, 2,422 arrests made, and fines exceeding Rs225.7m have been imposed.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar directed all concerned officers to further intensify the crackdown on highways, industrial areas, and agricultural zones, emphasising a “zero-tolerance” policy against those flouting smog regulations.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025