Punjab expedites efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities in rural areas

TAXILA: The Punjab government has said it has accelerated efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities in rural areas across the province.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Population, Asma Naz Abbasi, inspected key hospitals in Attock on Friday to assess service delivery and patient care.

Ms Abbasi began her visit at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehjang, where the medical superintendent briefed her on available resources, staffing, and ongoing healthcare challenges. She toured multiple wards, met patients, and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

She later visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Attock, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Health Attock, Dr Asad Ismail.

There, she examined various departments, sought patient feedback, and reviewed arrangements for emergency and routine care.

District Coordinator for Health, Malik Hameed Akbar, and Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Dr Jawad Elahi, were also present during the visit.

Following the hospital inspections, the parliamentary secretary visited the office of the CEO Health Attock, where she received a detailed presentation on the district’s overall healthcare performance.

She was briefed on the progress of key provincial initiatives, including the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and the Maryam Nawaz Clinic-on-Wheels programme, aimed at expanding primary healthcare access in remote communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Abbasi revealed that the Punjab government has recently launched a major initiative to enhance the province’s healthcare system through the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ programme.

She said the newly introduced programme will undertake 19 key tasks to improve medical services and ensure effective health management across Punjab.

As part of the initiative, 20,000 additional health inspectors will be recruited through outsourcing, significantly strengthening the healthcare workforce.

“From conducting essential household surveys to supporting vaccinations, promoting maternal and child health, ensuring hygiene awareness, and strengthening community well-being, the initiative empowers citizens to create real, lasting change,” she added.

She also said that the upgradation and revamping of all tehsil and district headquarters hospitals are being completed on a priority basis in line with the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Providing quality healthcare facilities in remote areas is a top priority of the present government,” she added.

Ms Abbasi said the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics are a major source of basic healthcare delivery, bringing essential services directly to rural communities.

She further stated that the Punjab government is launching a programme to provide quality insulin to patients at their doorsteps. “The initiative also aims to digitise insulin usage records in secondary hospitals, ensuring transparency and robust monitoring,” she added.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025