ATC extends remand of accused in Abbottabad medic’s murder case

ABBOTTABAD: An anti-terrorism court here on Friday remanded the accused persons in Dr Warda Mushtaq’s murder case for another three days.

The accused – Rida, her husband Abdul Waheed, Nadeem and Parvez – who were arrested in the kidnapping/murder case, were presented before the ATC amid tight security after their three-day physical remand expired on Friday.

The police had requested a further 20-day remand for investigation, but the court remanded theaccused for further three days.

The case has been registered against four accused under sections 365, 302, 200, 201/34 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The sections pertain to kidnapping and murder.

However, the main accused, Shamrez, is still at large even after nine days of the murder.

Three special teams have been formed for his arrest. All the cell phone numbers used by him are switched off, the police said.

Meanwhile, the JIT formed to investigate the medic’s murder, met her family members, and assured them of conducting a transparent and fair investigation into the case.

According to sources, the family members also presented important evidence to the JIT members.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025