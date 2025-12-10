Accused in doctor murder case remanded to police

ABBOTTABAD: An anti-terrorism court handed over the accused in the Dr Warda Mushtaq murder case to the police here on Tuesday on a three-day physical remand amid street protests against the medical doctor’s brutal killing in various parts of the province.

Waheed Billa, husband of accused Rida, and others were presented before the ATC, which remanded them in police custody.

In order to prevent any untoward incident in light of the people’s anger, the district administration sealed all cloth shops in the city belonging to Billa’s family. The key accused in the case, Shamrez, is still at large, increasing people’s resentment against police.

Dr Warda was laid to rest in the cantonment area graveyard on Monday night after funeral prayers were offered at 10pm.

Medical staff members of the hospital were among the people who took the body toher house for final rituals.

A pall of gloom descended over the place, with most people having teary eyes. With the doctor’s children, father, brother and other relatives present, some of them fainted. Fellow doctors went to Dr Warda’s grave and placed wreaths.

DIG of Hazara police Nasir Mahmood Satti said the investigation into the murder would consider all aspects.

A special police investigation team under the patronage of DPO Haroonur Rashid has already been formed.

Those named in the case have been arrested, while special teams have been formed to arrest crime facilitators.

“We will fulfil all legal requirements and bring killers and their facilitators to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DPO removed Sub-Inspector Zubair Khan from the post of the SHO at the Cantonment Police Station and appointed Inspector Ali Jadoon in his place.

Health minister Khaliqur Rehman visited the deceased’s house and offered condolences to the family. He pledged all possible support to it.

“The brutal murder of Dr. Warda Mushtaq is a big tragedy. The government is taking it very seriously and will ensure dispensation of justice at all costs. The accused won’t get off scot-free,” he said.

The minister later visited the Benazir Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and met the representatives of the doctors association.

“The safety of doctors is the top priority of our government. Those serving in the health sector are a valuable asset to us,” he said.

He said a JIT had been formed to conduct a transparent investigation into the murder and it was discharging its responsibility in a completely professional manner.

Doctors at the Benazir Shaheed Hospital observed a complete strike.

A condolence reference was also held to pay tribute to the deceased. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees participated and prayed for Dr Warda. They also demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

The doctors of Ayub Medical Complex staged a protest sit-in on the Silk Road. Along with nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees, they demanded that the killers and their facilitators be brought to justice. The protesters shouted slogans against the district administration and police and demanded the arrest of the SHO of the Cantonment police station and DSP (Cantt).

Also, medical staff members at the tehsil headquarters hospitals in Havelian and Lora staged street protests.

In Mansehra, doctors, paramedics and nurses from across upper parts of Hazara Division observed a complete strike, suspending all health services, except emergency for patients.

They also took to the streets and demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

Healthcare professionals at public-sector facilities in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts participated in the strike.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025