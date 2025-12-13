The quest for happiness

Dear friends, we are living in an age where technology has changed our way of thinking, behaving and connecting with people. Gadgets have taken over our lives so completely that, at times, we find them more important than our family or friends. This has created a loneliness that you may not realise right now, but it will grow silently and make you feel isolated.

Will you agree with me if I say that, in spite of luxuries and comfortable lifestyles. The majority of people seem to be unhappy or not content with their lives and circumstances? If you think about it deeply, you will surely say that I am right.

Before coming to my point, let me tell you a little about myself. Blessed with a great-grandson about a year ago, I am thankful to the Almighty for a long and productive life. I have seen six generations in my 70-plus years: my grandparents’, parents’, my own, my children’s, my grandchildren’s and now a great-grandson. My childhood was spent in a small, cosy home with strong family bonds. Although my parents were well-off, my siblings and I led a simple life. But we were happy and content.

The world has contracted into a global village during the last few decades, and life has changed at a breakneck speed. I sometimes feel dizzy from the swift changes I have witnessed. At your age, you may not fully comprehend how society has evolved but, with time, you will understand my feelings.

You are blessed with more luxuries and ease than I could have dreamt of. Most of you belong to affluent families, live comfortably, study in prestigious schools and wear expensive branded clothes. But deep down, there is a sense of hollowness in many hearts, as if we are walking on a road to nowhere.

First let us try to understand what it means to be happy. Happiness is a broad feeling that varies from person to person. Broadly speaking, we can describe it as a state of contentment nurtured by positive emotions, being satisfied with yourself, your surroundings and the people who matter to you. Let me discuss some reasons behind the unhappiness or discontent that seems to have gripped so many hearts.

Decreased interaction with people

This is the foremost reason that has changed our lives today. With huge leaps in technology, easy access to the internet and easily affordable gadgets to use, we have become more and more disconnected from family and friends. Most of the time when parents are talking to you, you usually have your eyes on the cell phone screen, hearing only half of what they are saying and responding with an absent-minded nod.

During my childhood, and even when my children were growing up, mealtimes were the most looked-forward-to part of the day. There was much to share, and we were often reluctant to leave the table. Company mattered more than the menu. Now, eating together has become rare. Many prefer television, video games or chatting with friends while eating, sometimes alone in their rooms. But the feelings you get from gadgets are far less satisfying than the personal touch. Your phone cannot hug you like a parent or tease you like a sibling. This personal element has decreased sharply in our lives.

Lack of positive hobbies

Hobbies like reading, gardening, cycling or letter writing have become a part of the past. The joy derived from reading a good book, the satisfaction when you find the seeds you have planted bloom into flowers or vegetables, and writing letters to dear ones and enjoying their replies are all sources of happiness lost to technology.

Bird watching, collecting stamps and coins or simply going out in the open to enjoy nature, were all deep sources of contentment in my childhood. Even seeing a butterfly fluttering on the flowers in our tiny garden gave my siblings and me immense pleasure.

The child of today has no experience of these simple joys. No one seems to have time to read nowadays, and quick messages on phones have totally replaced hand-written letters. The excitement of seeing the postman cycling into your lane and the disappointment when there was no letter for you, are feelings you never witness now.

We seek happiness in material things

In the age of consumerism, quantity has taken over the importance of quality. We think that the more we have of material things, the happier we will be. Shopping for things we seldom use or do not need has become the norm of society. This is simply a race that has no finishing line, so the harder we run to outdo our peers, the more exhausted we become.

To be content with what we can comfortably afford gives us a sense of happiness, but the majority of us do not understand this basic truth.

Illustration by Sumbul

Simple tips to find happiness

The reasons for being unhappy or not content with life may be many, but the road to happiness is really simple. Instead of nurturing negative feelings, let us find some easy ways to lead a happy life. According to experts, success doesn’t lead to happiness; it is happiness that leads to success, so if you want to lead a successful life, practice these simple steps to be happier.

Practise gratitude

Your parents may not be as rich as those of your friends, and you may lack material belongings, but instead of nurturing envy or resentment, count your blessings. Your parents may spend more quality time with you, you may have a higher IQ and get better grades than your peers, or your physical and emotional health may be better than your friends.

Be thankful for everything positive in your life and never forget to be thankful to the Creator and your family for all the blessings you have.

Take care of your health

When you are sick or lead an unhealthy lifestyle, you are bound to be moody and irritable. Eating a simple and healthy diet, exercising every day and taking care of personal hygiene will help you to stay healthy.

A healthy body nurtures a healthy brain, which in turn leads a person towards contentment.

Create strong social bonds

I am sure most of my young friends have strong emotional bonds with your parents and siblings. Often, in the fast-paced life we are leading, we forget to express our feelings or feel awkward in doing so.

A word of praise for a sibling, a warm hug for your parents before you retire to bed, or a quickly scribbled thank-you note to them will make both parties happy.

Improve your bonds with your grandparents and extended family, neighbours and friends. Our positive qualities thrive when we connect with people. Leading an isolated life centred on gadgets will only bring loneliness.

Create positive memories

Time spent with our family is pure joy. Mealtimes should bring everyone together, free from gadgets. Taking an interest in discussions during meals, sharing experiences and offering solutions to issues will create happy memories that you will cherish later on in life. Going out together for a drive, or a simple treat of ice cream will make you happier than dining out in expensive restaurants.

Often in nostalgic moments, I remember Daddy or Ammi talking about their childhood pranks, an interesting story about their siblings/family members or simple experiences from their past. These anecdotes brought a visible sparkle to their eyes and a happy smile to their lips. Apart from the positive feelings, these shared moments created a strong bond between us. These beautiful memories still bring a sense of happiness to my heart.

In the end, I would like to tell my dear friends that happiness is an infectious feeling. If you are happy, you will spread this positive vibe to people around you.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025