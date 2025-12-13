Story time: A letter to my lost cat

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

I still remember the day when my brother picked you up from the road, escaping from people and cars, and brought you home.

I was in the room and heard Melissa, our dog, barking. Curious, I came out and saw Melissa looking at you angrily while you were shivering.

You were so tiny and fragile, with olive green eyes. There was a small cut on your left ear, maybe from an accident or some mishap. I remember picking you up and immediately falling in love with you. From then on, I tried to make sure you were well cared for and that no harm came your way.

Soon we all fell in love with you. You were unique to us. Every night you slept with me in my blanket because those were cold days. You always knew where to find your place in my bed and would cuddle up right next to me.

You woke me up every day with your meows. You were a quick learner and knew how to win everyone’s attention and love. Time flew and you became a part of our family.

But one day, when I woke up, you were nowhere to be seen. You had gone missing. It felt like I was in a desolate house surrounded by nothing but silence. Still, I kept hoping that you would come back. Days passed, not one, not two… five days, and you still didn’t turn up.

We searched for you everywhere, but couldn’t find you. The realisation that I might never see you again ripped my soul and my heart ached. My mind went numb for many days, as if I was in a coma. I was devastated. My whole family was sad and missed you so much.

Every moment reminded me of you. I worried about how you would get your meals, what you would drink, where you would sleep, how you would keep warm. You would be alone, trying to survive in this world full of predators. This made me cry even more.

Now it has been one and a half years. I have missed you every day, and I still do. It hurts me deeply to think about you. Looking at your pictures and videos brings even more sadness, and I can’t hold back my tears because I love you so much. After you were gone, I kept three more cats, but they were not like you.

You are the reason my love for animals grew stronger. It has grown so much that I can’t stop myself from loving them. It hurts when someone kicks or hurts any animal. I want to keep all cats safe with me. But your absence stays with me, reminding me every day that I am not with you. You are lost somewhere, where I can’t find you, but your memories are still with me.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025