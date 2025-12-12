E-Paper | March 19, 2026

PTI reconstitutes political committee, includes leaders of opposition alliance

Ikram Junaidi Published December 12, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The PTI on Friday announced reconstitution of a 23-member political committee, including members from the opposition political alliance, who will serve as the party’s decision-making forum and who will be responsible for overseeing political strategy, organisational matters, and policy direction.

Last week, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan dissolved the party’s political committee amid disagreements within the opposition party in his first move after weeks of being incommunicado.

The party’s Central Secretariat issued a notification, signed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

“The secretary general, on the instruction of the party’s founding chairman and in consultation with senior colleagues in the party, hereby reconstitutes the Political Committee of the Party/Alliance,” the notification said.

The newly formed committee, which will come into effect immediately, will serve as the ‘apex decision-making body of the party with respect to all decisions/ functioning, its wings and other committees.’ It will convene at least once a week, and its decisions will be implemented through the Central Secretariat and relevant party structures across the country.

It will also lay down “policies to be followed by the parliamentary parties of PTI in the National Assembly, the Senate and the provincial assemblies, including the assemblies of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.”

“Sub-Committees shall be formed with individuals having relevant experience, including office-bearers of the party’s wings, invited to serve on the sub-committees,” it said.

Members of the Political Committee include PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan; PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja; PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi; PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi; Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas; proposed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai; former Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub; former Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz; Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Moeen-ud-Din Riaz Qureshi; former Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar; Secretary Overseas (International Chapter) Sajjad Burki; Provincial Presidents/Chief Organisers Aliya Hamza, Junaid Akbar, Haleem Adil and Dawood Kakar; Special Regions (AJK and GB) representatives Khalid Khursheed and Sardar Qayyum Niazi; Secretary General Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan Asad Qaiser; Chief Whip in the NA Amir Dogar; Coordinator for the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Fawzia Arshad; President Women’s Wing Kanwal Shauzab; and President Minorities’ Wing Dr Lal Chand Malhi.

The notification further said, “Sub-Committees shall be formed with individuals having relevant experience, including office-bearers of the party’s wings.”

It is worth mentioning that Qaiser had said the proposal for the dissolution of the political committee had been floated many a time by the members. One of the reasons for the dissolution of the previous committee was that the decisions were being leaked, he said, adding that the timing of the announcement did not matter since the proposal was under consideration for some time.

Earlier, an internal memo aimed to centralise control in the office of the secretary general was issued. The move had come under fire, as party insiders said it seemed to be an attempt to “end democracy and silence dissent” in the PTI.

A PTI leader, wishing not to be named, said there were around 40 members in the dissolved political committee due to which decisions were being leaked. “There was a need to include [opposition alliance members] Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the committee,” he said.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

Read more

Polaris
Dec 12, 2025 11:17pm
Way to go.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 13, 2025 07:20am
PTI should first do something for KPK and then seek national attention.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe