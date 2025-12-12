Basant for 3 days and in Lahore only

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari has clarified that there will be only one three-day Basant event in Lahore and not anywhere else in Punjab.

“Basant festivities are officially scheduled for Feb 6, 7, and 8 in Lahore alone and kite flying on any other dates will not be permitted under any circumstances,” she said on Thursday.

“If Lahorites demonstrate responsibility this year, the festival could potentially be celebrated across Punjab next year,” she added.

Last week, the Punjab government lifted the ban on Basant celebrations thro­ugh an ordinance — the Punjab Kite Flying Ordinance 2025.

May be extended across Punjab next year if Lahorites show responsible behaviour: Azma

The festival was banned in 2007 because of an increasing number of deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp strings, particularly to motorcyclists and pillion riders, as well as by celebratory gunfire.

Azma Bokhari said Basant would be celebrated strictly under rules and regulations, and every kite and string used during the festival would be officially registered.

“Kites will carry QR codes, while manufacturers, string makers, and sellers will also be registered and licensed. Only licensed individuals will be authorised to sell kites.”

The minister said the purpose of this system was to ensure that substandard and metallic strings were completely eliminated, as unsafe strings in the past turned this beautiful festival into a dangerous one and caused loss of life.

She emphasised that the Punjab government would not allow anyone to put lives at risk.

“In connection with Basant, free safety antennas are being provided by the traffic police for motorcyclists to prevent accidents during the festival days.”

Azma said on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz this vibrant cultural festival was being revived responsibly so that Lahore could once again reclaim its cultural and traditional identity.

She said the information and culture department was also organising special cultural programmes for Basant, featuring music, food, kite flying, and a variety of other activities.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025