Austrian legislators approve headscarf ban in schools

VIENNA: Austrian lawmakers on Thursday voted by a large majority in favour of a law banning headscarves in schools for girls under 14, a move rights groups and experts say is discriminatory and could deepen societal division.

Austria’s conservative-led government — under pressure with anti-immigration sentiment running high — proposed the ban earlier this year, arguing it is aimed at protecting girls “from oppression”.

In 2019, the country introduced a ban on headscarves in primary schools, but the constitutional court struck it down.

This time, the government insists that its law is constitutional, though experts have suggested it could be seen as discriminating against one religion — Islam — and putting children in an uncomfortable position.

The law prevents girls younger than 14 from wearing headscarves that “cover the head in accordance with Islamic traditions” in all schools.

After a debate on Thursday, only the opposition Green Party voted against the ban.

Ahead of the vote, lawmaker Yannick Shetty of the liberal NEOS said the headscarf “is not just an item of clothing” but “sexualises girls”.

“When a girl is told that she must hide her body to protect herself from the gaze of men, it’s not a religious ritual, but oppression,” Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm said when presenting the bill.

The ban, which applies to “all forms” of the Islamic veil, including hijabs and burqas, would take full effect with the start of the new school year in September, Plakolm said.

From February, an initial period would be launched during which the new rules would be explained to educators, parents, and children with no penalties for breaking them.

But for repeated non-compliance, parents would face fines ranging from 150 to 800 euros ($175-930).

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025