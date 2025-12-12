E-Paper | March 19, 2026

SBP reserves reach near $16bn after IMF inflow

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.78 billion with the receipt of $1.2bn from the International Mone­tary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), the central bank announced on Thursday.

However, this inflow will be reflected in the SBP’s reserves position up to Dec 12, next week.

The central bank’s forex holdings recorded a meagre rise of $12 million to $14.586bn during the week ended on Dec 5. The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.612bn, including $5.025bn held by the commercial banks during the week ending on Dec 5.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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